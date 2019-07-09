Govt safe, HDK tells party MLAs

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is learnt to have assured his party legislators that the coalition government will be safe and efforts were being made to pacify rebel MLAs.

On Tuesday, Kumaraswamy, while addressing the legislators lodged at a resort near Devanahalli, said that some of the Congress and the JD(S) rebels camping in Mumbai were likely to withdraw their resignation. “All the ministers have already resigned. The Cabinet will be reconstituted soon,” he added.

The chief minister said that the BJP would not succeed in its attempt to topple the government and that it would not be able to form the alternative government. Those who switch loyalty to the BJP will not have any future, he said.

Of 14 legislators who have resigned, three belong to the JD(S) – A H Vishwanath, Narayana Gowda and Gopalaiah. The JD(S) shifted its legislators to the resort on Monday, fearing poaching by the BJP.