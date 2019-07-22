HDK vs Speaker: Fate of trust vote hangs in balance

It now seems that the confidence motion may not be put to vote on Monday as Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has sought two more days for a discussion on the motion.

Kumaraswamy met Speaker K R Ramesh and sought two days for the discussion. The move comes after the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by Independent MLAs seeking to order Karnataka Speak to hold trust vote on Monday. The apex court to take up the petition for hearing the petition on Tuesday.

Karnataka Crisis LIVE | HDK asks Speaker to hold floor test on July 24

It is said that the Coalition partners have readied a plan drag the session for one more day hoping some miracle.

However, everything depends upon the Speaker's move. If Kumar decides to put the motion to vote on Monday itself, then it may be the end for the JD(S)-Congress government.

Speaker makes no assurances to CM

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has reportedly clarified to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy that he would put the confidence motion to vote on Monday.

When Kumaraswamy sought two day time for the discussion, Kumar did not make any assurances. He reportedly said that he would the motion to vote on Monday.