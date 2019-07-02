High command warns rebel Cong MLAs of action

With rebellion brewing in the Karnataka Congress threatening the survival of Kumaraswamy government, the party top brass on Tuesday warned the rebel MLAs of strong action if they violate party discipline.

“If any Congress MLAs expressed their unhappiness in public, the party will take action against them without any hesitation,” Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal warned here.

Venugopal, who is also Karnataka in-charge general secretary, met senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge here. Though Venugopal was closeted with Kharge for more than an hour, what transpired between them was not known.

However, sources close to them said both the leaders discussed the state’s political developments following the resignation of two MLAs.

Emerging out of the meeting, Venugopal told reporters that there was no threat to the coalition government in Karnataka and it would complete its full five-year term.

“Since day one, the BJP has been trying to topple the government. However, they will not succeed in their attempt,” he said.

To a question on resignations of two MLAs, he said, “Nobody has submitted their resignation. Who said they have submitted their resignations? In future also no MLAs will resign.”

“I have spoken to the state leaders on this issue. They have said there is nothing to worry. Since there is no threat to the government as well as the party, the Pradesh Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao has gone on a foreign tour, he said.

When asked whether he would visit Bengaluru to meet the state leaders, he said, “I have not decided when to visit Bengaluru.”

On Monday, two rebel MLAs from Congress Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak) and Anand Singh (Vijayanagar) have tendered their resignation.

The Congress blamed the BJP for the resignation alleging that the Opposition party is trying to topple the government through Operation Lotus.