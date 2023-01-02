Karnataka CM asks workers to identify influencers

Identify influencers on every page of voters' list: CM Bommai to BJP workers

BJP, which aims to come back to power in the State, has set a target of winning at least 150 out of total 224 seats

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 02 2023, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 21:53 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Aimed at mobilising support in favour of the ruling BJP ahead of the Assembly elections by April-May, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asked party's booth workers to identify influencers on every page of the voters' list.

He was speaking at the launch of the BJP's 'Booth Vijaya' campaign, a 10-day drive in which booth-level workers will go door-to-door, at Vasanthnagar ward in the Shivajinagar constituency here, which is currently held by Congress' Rizwan Arshad.

"In every ward, you must hold meetings with key voters who can influence others. At the booth-level, form a committee of 100 such influencers. In every booth, we must have a forum comprising SC, ST, OBC, women and youth," Bommai said.

Also Read: BJP internal meet discusses masterplan for Karnataka elections

Noting that page committees should be constituted, he said while there are 'Page Pramukhs' already, the page committees which will be constituted should have 25 members, including influencers. BJP, which aims to come back to power in the State, has set a target of winning at least 150 out of total 224 seats in the legislative Assembly. Asking booth workers to visit households five times before elections and communicate to them about pro-people programmes of the BJP government and the alleged anti-people policies of the Congress, the Chief Minister said, "If you do this, then the BJP's flag can fly in constituencies like Shivajinagar (where BJP has lost in the last couple of elections)."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai
BJP
Congress
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

What's Brewing

Can the French embrace cuisine sans alcohol?

Can the French embrace cuisine sans alcohol?

Assam sees zero poaching of rhinos after two decades

Assam sees zero poaching of rhinos after two decades

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

Spain sees hottest year on record in 2022

Spain sees hottest year on record in 2022

Which Shiv Sena needs to introspect?

Which Shiv Sena needs to introspect?

Timeline of demonetisation case

Timeline of demonetisation case

 