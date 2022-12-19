JD(S) releases list of 93 candidates for K'taka polls

JD(S) releases first list of 93 candidates for Karnataka Assembly election

The list was released after taking consent from former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, party state president C M Ibrahim said

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 19 2022, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 16:45 ist
The list was released after taking consent from former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, party state president C M Ibrahim said. Credit: DH File Photo

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday released the first list of its 93 candidates for the Assembly election in Karnataka, due by May next year. The list has nominees from almost all the districts of Karnataka right from Khanapur in Belagavi in north Karnataka to Hanur in Chamarajanagar district of the southern part of the state.

Also Read — Karnataka polls: Nikhil Kumaraswamy to contest from Ramanagaraz

The list was released after taking consent from former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, party state president C M Ibrahim said. The party will release the list of remaining 131 candidates in the coming days, JD (S) sources said. The Karnataka Assembly has a total strength of 224 MLAs.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Janata Dal (Secular)
H D Kumaraswamy
H D Deve Gowda
Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News
India Politics

What's Brewing

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

In Pics | Argentina celebrates FIFA WC win after 36 yrs

In Pics | Argentina celebrates FIFA WC win after 36 yrs

Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns

Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns

Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup

Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup

Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win

Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

Kings and temples of power

Kings and temples of power

 