JD(S) releases first list of 93 candidates for Karnataka Assembly election

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday released the first list of its 93 candidates for the Assembly election in Karnataka, due by May next year. The list has nominees from almost all the districts of Karnataka right from Khanapur in Belagavi in north Karnataka to Hanur in Chamarajanagar district of the southern part of the state.

The list was released after taking consent from former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, party state president C M Ibrahim said. The party will release the list of remaining 131 candidates in the coming days, JD (S) sources said. The Karnataka Assembly has a total strength of 224 MLAs.