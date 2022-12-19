JD(S) releases first list of 93 candidates for Karnataka Assembly election

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday released the first list of its 93 candidates for the Assembly election in Karnataka, due by May next year. The list has nominees from almost all the districts of Karnataka right from Khanapur in Belagavi in north Karnataka to Hanur in Chamarajanagar district of the southern part of the state.
Also Read — Karnataka polls: Nikhil Kumaraswamy to contest from Ramanagaraz
The list was released after taking consent from former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, party state president C M Ibrahim said. The party will release the list of remaining 131 candidates in the coming days, JD (S) sources said. The Karnataka Assembly has a total strength of 224 MLAs.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Google to focus on investing in women-led startups
1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away
In Pics | Argentina celebrates FIFA WC win after 36 yrs
Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns
Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup
Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win
The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India
Kings and temples of power