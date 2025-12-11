Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A stage that slipped away

A stage that slipped away

The script was prepared, and the cast was finalised. And much to my surprise, I was summoned to the principal’s room, where, along with my friends from other classes, a copy of the script was handed over to me.
M S Vaidyanathan
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 19:14 IST
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 19:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionRight in the middleannual day

Follow us on :

Follow Us