JD(S) to join third front against BJP?

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda's meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has piqued curiosity about the regional party's strategy in the coming months.

In a cryptic statement, both Rao and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy told reporters after the meeting that they would announce the outcome of the meeting in three months' time.

"You will hear something sensational from us in three months," Rao said.

Rao had earlier announced his intention to form a third front against the BJP and has spoken about reaching out to prominent opposition leaders across the country.

Rao's visit to Bengaluru to meet Gowda raised speculations that the JD(S), too, will be part of these efforts. According to JD(S) leaders, the party will, in likelihood, back Rao in his efforts and announce the same around Dasara.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Gowda at his Padmanabhanagar residence, Rao sounded optimistic about a change of guard at the national level.

"During the previous elections in Karnataka, I had said I would come back for the swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy and my words came true. This time, I assure you there will be a change at the national level and none can stop it," he said. As for his meeting with the JD(S) supremo, Rao said they discussed everything including national and state politics.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy said a three-hour-long meeting was held between the leaders. The meeting discussed national issues and the various measures to be taken to address these issues.

"You will get to know the results of this meeting in three months," Kumaraswamy said.

The party leaders have been reiterating that in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the JD(S) aims to come to power independently and that they are not looking at aligning with either of the national parties.