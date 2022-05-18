JD(S) likely to field Rajya Sabha candidate: HDK

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that the JD(S) was likely to field a candidate for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections.

“The JD(S) lawmakers want the party to field a candidate,” Kumaraswamy told reporters.

“The JD(S) has additional votes,” he said, indicating that he is waiting for the BJP or Congress to make a move.

Elections will be held for four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka. A candidate needs 45 votes to win. Based on the current party position in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP can win two and Congress one. The JD(S) can win one provided it gets the support of either one of the parties.

“It is possible that there could be a unanimous elected candidate,” he said.

As for JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim’s aspiration to contest the upcoming Legislative Council elections, Kumaraswamy said that it was natural for him to expect the ticket.

“He is already the state president,” he said, indirectly hinting that Ibrahim may not get the ticket.

Kumaraswamy was speaking on the sidelines of an event where Arvind Motors handed over 123 vehicles that would be used for the party’s ‘Pancharatna’ campaign across the state.

“Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, Revanna, Nikhil, Prajwal are the Pancharathnas,” he said.

“The BJP has taken a dig at JD(S) by questioning whether the party has 123 candidates to field for the upcoming Assembly elections. The BJP has criticised us that we don’t have 123 candidates. If the party had enough candidates of its own, why did they have to come to power through illegal means?” he sought to know.

Commenting on the condition of Bengaluru during rains, the former CM alleged, “The seven ministers representing Bengaluru in the Cabinet have looted the city.”