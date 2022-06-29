K S Eshwarappa demands Udaipur tailor’s killers be executed

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former minister K S Eshwarappa demanded that the Centre execute the murderers of tailor Kanhaiya Lal—by hanging or shooting—at the earliest without any inquiry, as they already admitted to the crime on video.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Eshwarappa said as the two killers had also threatened that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would face the same fate, the central government must amend the act, and hang them immediately.

The Centre must also call an immediate session of the Parliament to make necessary amendments to the existing laws, he said. Hindus were not to tolerate this kind of inhuman activities by Muslims, Eshwarappa asserted. The killers’ remark that Modi would also be killed is not only an insult to Hindus, but also a challenge to them, he announced.

Eshwarappa also referred to madrasas and said they were providing lessons on anti-national activities, hence, they must also be banned; or patriotic lessons must be taught there. “Youth are trained in guns there. So, there is no point in permitting them to function in India,” Eshwarappa said.

As the central government has decided to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency, anti-national organisations behind the killing would be uncovered soon, he said.

Slamming the Muslims, he said Hindus have been tolerating their dominance in the country for several years, and over 33,000 Hindu temples were demolished across the country to construct mosques there. But now they can no longer tolerate it, he stated.

According to Eshwarappa, law and order comes under the purview of the state government. So, the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan must take steps to maintain law and order there. If not, it must seek the help of the Centre to handle the crisis. He charged that the chief minister of Rajasthan has not urged the Centre to take stringent action against the killers so far.