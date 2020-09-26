Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa loses cool in verbal duel with Siddaramaiah

Worried BJP ministers rushed to calm down Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa when he lost his cool and started shouting at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah during a discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah engaged in a duel over corruption charges against the government.

Siddaramaiah demanded Yediyurappa’s resignation, which enraged him.

“Prove it and I’ll retire from politics. Otherwise, you resign. Should I accept whatever you say or read here?” Yediyurappa thundered, addressing Siddaramaiah in the singular.

Siddaramaiah said corruption allegations should be probed by a sitting Supreme Court judge or a special investigation team supervised by the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka.

“If the allegations are proven wrong, I will resign from my post,” Siddaramaiah said.

Housing Minister V Somanna, Tourism Minister CT Ravi and others rushed to Yediyurappa and asked him to sit down.

“We will talk. You sit,” they were heard telling Yediyurappa, who was also seen coughing.

The corruption allegations raised by Siddaramaiah resulted in a din with BJP and Congress members locking horns.

Later, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said he grew concerned watching Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah engage in a shouting match as both of them recovered from Covid-19 recently.

“My heart wanted to reach out to them. They like a father to me. As someone who had Covid-19, I know that it’s not good to speak aloud as it affects the lungs. This shouldn’t have happened,” Shivakumar said. The no-confidence motion is still underway.