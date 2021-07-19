Karnataka CM candidates shortlisted? Kateel drops hint in purported audio clip

A purported audio clip of Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel talking of a new Karnataka chief minister and big changes in Cabinet has stirred the state's political cauldron.

The audio, which went viral on Sunday, has been dubbed as "fake" by Kateel.

In the clip, Kateel, speaking in his native Tulu language, is heard saying that the BJP central leadership had shortlisted three candidates for the chief minister's post.

The audio comes amid thick speculation that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is on his way out.

"There are three candidates shortlisted. There are chances that anyone can become CM... No one from here will become CM. High command will appoint (someone) from Delhi," according to the clip.

Further, the voice on the audio clip is heard talking about big changes in the Cabinet: "Eshwarappa, Shettar and team will be out. A team team will be formed."

KS Eshwarappa is currently the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister whereas Jagadish Shettar, a former chief minister, is the Industries Minister.

Soon after the clip went viral, Kateel issued a statement calling it "fake" and urged Yediyurappa to investigate. "This has been done to cause damage to the party," he said.

Yediyurappa, 78, was in New Delhi last Friday and Saturday where the BJP top brass is said to have asked him to step down. Yediyurappa has convened the BJP legislature party meeting on July 26, when he completes two years in office.