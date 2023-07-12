Siddaramaiah, DKS protest Rahul's disqualification

Karnataka Congress stages 'silent protest' against Rahul Gandhi disqualification

This comes days after the party stated it would move the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 12 2023, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 13:22 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar along with a host of ministers, legislators and Congress top leaders in the state on Wednesday staged a "silent protest" here against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Parliament and the "politics of vendetta" unleashed by the Centre.

This comes days after the party stated it would move the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks.

Also Read — Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Gujarat BJP MLA files caveat in SC

The protestors tied a black ribbon on their mouth to symbolically convey that the freedom of speech was in danger and anyone speaking against the Central government would face a backlash.

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and others held placards at the Freedom Park here with the photograph of Rahul Gandhi and a message that the "roar of the truth must prevail".

Alleging that the BJP deployed "dirty tricks" to disqualify Rahul Gandhi from Parliament, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had on July 9 announced that as a mark of protest, its workers and leaders will hold a 'maun satyagraha' (silent protest) in every state capital today.

