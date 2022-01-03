Karnataka minister Ashwath Narayan, Congress MP D K Suresh fight at public event in Ramanagara

Karnataka IT/BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and Congress’s Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh almost came to blows in full public view at a stage event in Ramanagara on Monday.

The incident took place even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was on stage.

The event was organised by the government to unveil the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and Bengaluru founder Kempegowda. It was Bommai’s first visit to Ramanagara as CM.

Things went out of control when Suresh objected to Narayan’s aggressive speech. The Congress MP menacingly charged towards Narayan when security personnel intervened. Suresh was joined by Congress’ Bangalore Rural MLC S Ravi, who even tried to throw the mike to stop Narayan from speaking. Suresh, the lone Congress Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka, sat down on the stage in protest.

The Vokkaliga-dominated Ramanagara district where the Congress and JD(S) are the main players has been on the BJP’s radar. Narayan, a Vokkaliga, has been trying to help the BJP infiltrate the district and take on Suresh and his brother, KPCC president D K Shivakumar.

During his speech, Narayan made veiled attacks on Congress leaders and listed out achievements of the BJP government. “Only getting votes, but doing nothing...that’s not what we’re here to do. We’re here to bring development to the people of Ramanagara. We are not people who’ll lay our hands on someone’s land.” Narayan said.

Narayan also flayed sloganeering during the event. “What are you shouting for,” he asked the crowd. “When a chief minister is visiting, are you shouting slogans just to tarnish the reputation of our district? If you are a real man, show what work you have done, instead of forming a gang to disrupt the event,” he said. “We’ll tell you what we’ve done. We’re not here to cheat this district. We’re here to win your confidence and serve.”

At this point, Bommai gestured at Narayan to conclude the speech. But, Suresh had had enough.

Amid the commotion, Bommai took the mike to assure the crowd that individual egos should not come in the way of respecting Ambedkar and Kempegowda. “I have come here to contribute to development. And, development will happen with everybody’s cooperation and not by one individual,” he said, urging not to mix politics with development.

Speaking at the event, Suresh accused Narayan of blocking the establishment of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) in Ramanagara. “If there’s anyone responsible for the delay, it is Narayan who is blocking it,” he said. “If Ramanagara’s silk has become more valuable, it’s not because of the BJP. Despite political differences, we have always worked together in the interest of the people of this district,” he said.

Later, Congress workers tore up Narayan’s posters.

Watch latest videos by DH here: