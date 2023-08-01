K'taka minister marks birthday with Manipur students

Karnataka minister celebrates birthday with students from Manipur, promises to bear education cost

Khan interacted with the students and gathered information about the prevailing situation in Manipur.

The minister assured the students of their safety and said they would get anything they wanted. Credit: @BZZameerAhmedK/ X (Formerly known as Twiter)

Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday celebrated his birthday with students from Manipur who have taken shelter here following ethnic clashes in the strife-torn state.

As many as 29 girl students have taken shelter in St Teresa Educational Institutions in Chamarajapet here, which is Khan's Assembly constituency, his office said in a release.

The minister announced that he would bear the education and welfare of those students, and on the occasion, he announced financial aid of Rs 2 lakh, it said.

The students explained that they have come to Bengaluru in view of the dangerous situation in their home state, and also thanked St Teresa Education Institutions for giving them shelter, the release said.

The students have to stay back here for at least seven years to complete their education and the Minister promised to bear the cost of education and their welfare for the whole period, it added.

The minister said the students are very safe here and he would make arrangements for anything they wanted.

As many as 200 students have come from Manipur to Bengaluru of which 29 students have taken shelter in this institution and others have been accommodated in other institutions, the release added.

B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan
Manipur
Karnataka News

