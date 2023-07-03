Karnataka: Three new MLCs, including Shettar, take oath

Karnataka: Three newly elected MLCs, including former CM Jagadish Shettar, take oath

Ahead of the Assembly election, Shettar joined the Congress after BJP denied him a ticket.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2023, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 20:48 ist
CM Siddaramaiah greet newly elected Karnataka Legislative Council member Jagadish Shettar on the 1st day of the Karnataka Assembly and Council Session, in Bengaluru, Monday, July 3, 2023. Credit: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Karnataka Minister and Congress National Secretary N S Boseraju and party leader Tippannappa Kamaknoor on Monday took oath as members of the Karnataka Legislative Council. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil were among those present on the occasion.

The new MLC members were elected unopposed in the June 30 elections as the opposition BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) did not field candidates. The three MLC seats had fallen vacant following the resignation of Baburao Chinchansur, R Shankar and Laxman Savadi, who fought the Assembly elections in May.

While Savadi won the election, Chinchansur and Shankar lost. In the polls to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress won 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19. Shettar formerly headed the BJP government as chief minister for 10 months from July 12, 2012. He has also served as the leader of opposition in the Assembly as well as Assembly Speaker variously.

Ahead of the Assembly election, Shettar joined the Congress after BJP denied him a ticket. He unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency on a Congress ticket.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jagadish Shettar
Karnataka
Congress 
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

How to stop sweating so much: Study

How to stop sweating so much: Study

 