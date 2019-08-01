Karnataka would ensure flow of water to TN

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), part of the Cauvery Water Management Authority, on Thursday said Karnataka would ensure the flow of water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu in proportion to the inflow into its reservoirs.

Representatives of four riparian states-- Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry-- took part in the CWRC meeting held here, official sources said.

During the meeting, the panel led by its chairman Naveen Kumar took note of the inflow of water from river basins due to below normal rainfall. The committee, however, expressed satisfaction that the decision taken in its 11th meeting on July 25 was "implemented in letter and spirit."

"Having noted that the (water) flows have been below normal, it was decided that the state of Karnataka would continue to release water from its reservoirs such as Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini dams for the next five days in proportion to the inflows into the reservoirs," it said in a statement.

The committee also said it would review the position in its next meeting tentatively fixed for August 8 in New Delhi. The Centre had last year constituted the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, comprising representatives of all riparian states.