K'taka: Blueprint to be prepared for minority welfare

Team would be formed to undertake a study on works to be done at the government-level and decisions for their implementation.

  • Jun 19 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 03:14 ist
Minority Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said on Monday that a blueprint will be prepared for the development of minorities.

Speaking with a delegation of minorities, Khan said that priority would be accorded to education and health. Khan said a team would be formed to undertake a study on works to be done at the government-level and decisions for their implementation.

