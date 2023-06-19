K'taka: Blueprint to be prepared for minority welfare

Minority Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said on Monday that a blueprint will be prepared for the development of minorities.
Speaking with a delegation of minorities, Khan said that priority would be accorded to education and health. Khan said a team would be formed to undertake a study on works to be done at the government-level and decisions for their implementation.
