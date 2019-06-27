Leeladevi Prasad is state JD(S) women's wing chief

The JD(S) on Thursday appointed former minister Leeladevi R Prasad as the president of party state women’s wing. The 82-year old Leeladevi had served as a minister in the J H Patel government. She was the first woman corporator of Bengaluru.

JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda announced this after holding a meeting with party women’s wing members. Gowda also appointed noted social activist Ruth Manorama as head of women’s Bengaluru city

wing.

The JD(S) supremo, however, is yet take a decision on appointing state party president. The post is currently vacant due to the resignation of A H Vishwanath.

Names of Madhu Bangarappa, H K Kumaraswamy and B M Farooq are in the race for the post.