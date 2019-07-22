Limbavali turns emotional; seeks probe into video clip

BJP general secretary turned emotional at the Legislative Assembly on Monday, after JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda demanded the State to curtail social media from spreading defamatory videos.

Raising the issue of a video circulated on social media in the house, Shivalinge Gowda sought a discussion on the video allegedly related to Limbavali, which was doing rounds on social media. "If this is not stopped, there might be a day when people behind it will do the same to us. We have to discuss the issue," he said.

Stepping to the defence of Limbavali, opposition leader B S Yeddyurappa urged Gowda to not to discuss the issue, adding that Limbavali had nothing to do with it.

Limbavali turned emotional during the same, saying that he was hurt by these allegations. Stating that people behind the video could be either in the ruling party or the opposition, Limbavali demanded an enquiry into the issue. "I have already issued a clarification. Such rumours demean us in front of our children and family members," he said.

Limbavali had filed a police complaint recently claiming that a morphed video aimed at defaming him was being circulated in social media.