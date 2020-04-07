Mandya reports three COVID-19 positive cases, all contacts of Tablighi Jamaat attendees

Mandya reports three COVID-19 positive cases

Three positive cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 were reported in Mandya on Tuesday. This is the first instance of confirmed cases in Mandya district, so far.

As per the communication of the Health Department, all three men, are residents of Malavalli town and were in contact with patients P134, P135, P136, P137, and P138. All five patients are Tablighi Jamaat members and residents of Delhi. These five clerics are being treated in the neighbouring Mysuru.

The patients of Mandya are designated as P171, 32 years, P172, 36 years, and P173, 65 years.

All three are under treatment at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, the designated COVID-19 Hospital.

The reports of tests on seven more patients are expected shortly.

