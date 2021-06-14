MLAs can air their resentment against Yediyurappa with Arun Singh: K S Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said BJP leaders and MLAs who are not happy with Yediyurappa’s administration can share their resentment with BJP in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said Singh would hold a meeting with ministers on June 16 in Bengaluru and would meet legislators on June 17. The MLAs can share their views on the chief minister in the meeting.

He claimed that, unlike in Congress, BJP believes in democracy and it would provide a platform for leaders to air their voices with the central leaders. Congress leaders are making baseless allegations against BJP to cover up their mistakes.