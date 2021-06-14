MLAs can air their resentment against Yediyurappa with Arun Singh: K S Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said BJP leaders and MLAs who are not happy with Yediyurappa’s administration can share their resentment with BJP in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh.
Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said Singh would hold a meeting with ministers on June 16 in Bengaluru and would meet legislators on June 17. The MLAs can share their views on the chief minister in the meeting.
Also Read | Bellad meets Arun Singh in Delhi, complains against Yediyurappa
He claimed that, unlike in Congress, BJP believes in democracy and it would provide a platform for leaders to air their voices with the central leaders. Congress leaders are making baseless allegations against BJP to cover up their mistakes.
