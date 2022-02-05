MLC CM Ibrahim indicates he may be joining JD(S)

Miffed MLC CM Ibrahim on Saturday said Muslim religious leaders have asked him to consider joining the JD(S) as Congress is “using the community only for votes”.

“For the first time, religious leaders have expressed discontent with what has happened to me. Through me they have said they are open to vote for parties other than Congress,” Ibrahim told reporters.

He also held a meeting with the Suttur seer who has blessed him for his new endeavour, he said.

“At present, the wave is towards JD(S). It feels like that party will come to power on its own in 2023,” Ibrahim said, indicating that he is likely to join JD(S) soon.

Asked what he would do if the JD(S) ties up with the BJP, he said: “I will sort out ideological issues before agreeing to join the party.”

Ibrahim will now have to resign from his membership of the Council.

‘”If I resign as an MLC now, the BJP will get a majority in the Upper House. I had effectively stopped the anti-conversion Bill in the Council. If I resign, the government will easily pass the Bill. I am only worried about that,” he said.

He said he will hold a meeting with community leaders of five districts in Hubballi on February 13, to gather more opinions.