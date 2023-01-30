More Cong leaders, kin to jump 'sinking' ship to BJP, says Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday claimed several Congress leaders, including the family members of Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, would join the BJP because “Congress’ ship is sinking.”

Kateel was speaking after inducting Kaveesh Gowda and Avish Gowda, sons of senior Congress leader and former Chamaraja MLA Vasu.

Kateel said that it is not just a question of Kaveesh or Avish here, the Congress leaders, their kith and kin are knocking on the BJP doors. “Just wait and watch, even Siddaramiah’s son, KPCC president’s close relatives are in touch with us and at an appropriate time, we will make an announcement of those names,” Kateel claimed.

He added that the BJP has no qualms in taking such influential leaders’ relatives into the party. “These leaders’ kith and kin are impressed with the fact that the party nominated a PM hailing from a small-time tea vendor’s family. Similarly, I come from a relatively unknown village in the state. Therefore, many leaders are eagerly waiting to join us,” he said.

Emphasising that BJP is liked by all not only because it is led by a charismatic leader, but also because it is led by people coming from common backgrounds, he said. Therefore, 16 legislators who were upset with Congress and JD(S) quit and joined the BJP. All of them are happy here, he said.

Taking potshots at JD(S) Pancharatna Yatre and Praja Dhwani Yatre of Congress, Kateel said both are bound to fail as people have lost faith in policies pursued by them. “I know for sure that the Panchratna bus will be punctured soon while the Congress’ Praja Dhwani tour bus will break down soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Excise Minister K Gopalaiah stressed that he was happy with the BJP and has no plans to quit the party.

In a related development, BJP inducted several leaders from Bagepalli constituency of Chikkaballapur district in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister K Sudhakar. Bommai said that the party’s victory march towards winning 150 seats will commence from Bagepalli constituency. “Bagepalli constituency has tried Congress and Communist party for a long time. Now, it is time for the BJP...,” he said.