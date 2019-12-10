MTB, new MLAs pile pressure on BSY

In what could turn out to be a fresh headache for the jubilant BJP, newly-elected legislators had a show of strength on Tuesday to mount pressure on the party leadership to suitably accommodate two disqualified MLAs who lost the bypolls.

The two are H Vishwanath and MTB Nagaraj, who lost from Hunsur and Hoskote constituencies respectively.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who is trying to avert a crisis, met Nagaraj at his residence in the city and assured that he would convince the BJP high command to suitably accommodate him.

Nagaraj was a minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government before he defected.

On Tuesday evening, a majority of the MLAs who contested the recent elections met a private hotel in the city to chart their future course of action.

The MLAs are attempting to project themselves as a unit, which party insiders fear might promote factionalism within the Karnataka BJP unit.

Earlier in the day, Nagaraj had met the CM and submitted a ‘report’ blaming BJP MP B N Bache Gowda for tacitly supporting his son Sharath Bachegowda, who won as an independent at Hoskote.

Yeshwantpur MLA S T Somashekar, who also met Vishwanath during the day, said the new BJP MLAs were firmly behind Vishwanath and Nagaraj. Yeshwantpur MLA S T Somashekar said all the 17 defectors were united and pinned his hopes on Yediyurappa to ‘fulfill his word’ of inducting all rebels in the Cabinet.

During the day, lobbying also intensified among the newly-elected MLAs for plum cabinet berths, with both Somashekar and Byrati Basavaraj eyeing the Bengaluru Development Minister portfolio, currently being held by Yediyurappa. Revenue Minister R Ashoka is also one of the aspirants for the plum portfolio.

Meanwhile, indications are that none of the BJP MLAs named in the controversial honeytrap case will be accommodated during the next Cabinet expansion.

Speaking to reporters during the day, Yediyurappa made contradictory remarks on the issue.

While refusing to comment on the fate of the defecting MLAs who lost the polls earlier in the day, he assured Nagaraj of a suitable position after meeting him at his residence in the evening.

On disciplinary action sought by Nagaraj against Bache Gowda, he said that the issue was noted by the BJP high command. “Nobody is satisfied even after winning 12 of the 15 seats as MTB lost,” the CM said.

Lobbying intensifies

Apart from Bengaluru Development minister, the newly-elected MLAs have also set their eyes on key portfolios.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, who got re-elected from Gokak and is tipped to be one of the new DyCMs, appears to be keen on the Water Resources portfolio, while actor-turned-politician B C Patil has set his eyes on the Home Department.

Though the MLAs were expected to hold talks with the CM following their meeting on Tuesday evening, sources said that Yediyurappa was likely to hear them on Wednesday.