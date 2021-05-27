My focus only on Covid, says BSY amid rumblings of leadership change

Unperturbed by attempts to topple him, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said he was focussed on the Covid-19 pandemic, and asked his party legislators and ministers to work towards containing the spread of the infection.

Yediyurappa was responding to questions on change in leadership, a day after several members of the ruling BJP publicly said there were attempts being made to remove him from the top post.

“Covid-19 is the only thing in front of me right now. Containing it and safeguarding the interests of citizens are my priorities,” he said on the sidelines of an event to commemorate former PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s 57th death anniversary.

On some BJP leaders heading to Delhi to reportedly lobby for his removal, he said: “If someone went somewhere, you should also know that they were given the right answer and sent back. So, the only thing now is for us to work together to face Covid-19 at a time when people are suffering and deaths are rising. Legislators and ministers should focus on containing the pandemic. There’s no other subject in front of me.”

Yediyurappa was referring to the way the BJP central leadership is said to have snubbed Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar and Hubli-Dharwad (West) MLA Arvind Bellad, who went to New Delhi reportedly to lobby for Yediyurappa’s removal.

On Wednesday, Revenue Minister R Ashoka conceded that attempts were on within the BJP to have Yediyurappa removed. Several others known to be Yediyurappa loyalists attacked party leaders for “plotting” against the chief minister.

When asked if he would convene a meeting of the BJP legislature party, Yediyurappa said he did not have to discuss that with the press.

Yediyurappa is arguably the BJP’s tallest leader in Karnataka. But the Lingayat strongman is ageing, and at 78, is way past the BJP’s unwritten 75-year-limit rule for leaders to hold constitutional posts. Also, there is palpable disgruntlement against Yediyurappa's style of functioning, though he has weathered all the storms that have come his way.

On Wednesday evening, a message went viral on social media warning the BJP that it is not so easy to “touch” Yediyurappa. Any move against him would antagonize the dominant Lingayat community, it said. The anonymous message was ostensibly from a pro-Yediyurappa Lingayat group.