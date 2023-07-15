No confusion in BJP on choosing Opposition leader: Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that there is no confusion in BJP and its national leaders will announce the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

“Sixty-two BJP MLAs are capable of becoming leaders of opposition in the assembly. With independent candidates contesting elections, BJP candidates faced a debacle. The party high command will decide on who should be included in the party,” Kateel said.

Reacting to a question on Arunkumar Puthila unsuccessfully contesting as an independent joining BJP, Kateel said, “BJP is a national party. The national leaders will take a call on

it.”

Read | CM Siddaramaiah's mention of Hitler irks BJP members

Kateel said the law and order situation has been affected after the Siddaramaiah government came to power in the state. Several murders have taken place in a month. There is corruption in transfers and a rate has been fixed for transfers, he charged.

He also alleged there is no clarity between the chief minister and the deputy chief minister. Murders are not being probed seriously by the government. All investigations into the murders should be conducted in a transparent manner, he urged.

“During the previous Congress government, led by Siddaramaiah, 24 Hindu workers were murdered. The government has failed in providing facilities for farmers. The government has withdrawn the Rs 4,000 incentive announced by B S Yediyurappa along with the Kissan Samman yojana instalments. The Congress government is engaged in hate politics,” he alleged.