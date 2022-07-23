Not tired or retired, Bommai says on BSY

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Saturday said his predecessor BS Yediyurappa will attend the BJP's public rally at Doddaballapur on July 28, adding that the veteran is determined to see the party return to power.

"He's not tired or retired. He asked me to make a plan so that we can go to people and tell them about the government's works," Bommai said after meeting Yediyurappa, playing down his decision to retire from electoral politics.

On July 28, the BJP is hosting a public rally at Doddaballapur to mark Bommai's one year in office. "Yediyurappa will participate. He will announce the BJP's strategy on the way forward," Bommai said.

The CM said Yediyurappa is the most popular leader in Karnataka. "His strength, guidance and leadership will continue. Let's close all the confusion now," he said.

Speaking to DH, BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra said his father Yediyurappa's announcement of retiring from electoral politics was "sudden and shocking".

"He took the decision after discussing with the party, considering his age and some party criteria," he said.

On Yediyurappa announcing him as the Shikaripura candidate, Vijayendra said: "It is not Yediyurappa's decision that his son should contest from Shikaripura. He merely expressed the decision of karyakartas. Ultimately, the party's decision will be final."

Won't ask for ticket, says KSE

Yediyurappa's contemporary K S Eshwarappa, the Shivamogga MLA, said he will not ask the party for the 2023 Assembly election ticket. "I won't ask the ticket for myself or for my son. I come from the RSS. I didn't ask for the ticket in 1989. I didn't ask to be made a minister, Yuva Morcha president, state president and deputy CM, he said. "I'll abide by whatever our party decides."

CM Bommai to visit New Delhi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Sunday. Bommai is expected to talk to the party leadership about expanding his Cabinet which has five vacancies. The return of lawmakers KS Eshwarappa, Ramesh Jarkiholi and H Nagesh (Independent) as ministers might come up for discussion. If Bommai gets the green signal, then the Cabinet could see new inductions in August. On Sunday, Bommai will meet his counterparts from other BJP-ruled states. On Monday, he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu as president and meet union ministers. On Tuesday, too, he is slated to meet union ministers. His return journey is kept open.