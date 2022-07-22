Yediyurappa will not retire from politics: Bommai

Dismissing speculation that former chief minister B S Yediyurappa will retire from electoral politics, CM Basavaraj Bommai Friday said Yediyurappa was always a relentless fighter and will remain so in politics.

“Yediyurappa never said he will retire. It is media speculation. There is no doubt in it,” the CM told reporters.

The CM was in Delhi to greet President-elect Droupadi Murmu and attend a dinner hosted for outgoing President Ramnath Kovind.

“Yediyurappa is a strength for the BJP. In the coming elections, he would campaign and guide the party also. The party central leaders also know his strength,” Bommai said.

When asked about Yediyurappa’s statement regarding fielding his younger son B Y Vijayendra from the Shikaripura assembly segment as the BJP candidate, the CM said, “I don’t have details about this. When I met Yediyurappa recently, he did not say anything to me. I will discuss with him."