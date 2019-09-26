Not worried about CBI probe: HDK

Maintaining that phones were tapped during the tenure of chief ministers in the past, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said that he was not worried about the searches carried out on former Bengaluru city police commissioner Alok Kumar.

"The CBI can raid whoever they want," he told reporters at the JD(S) office in the city, adding that he was not connected to the case. To a question that the raid on Alok's residence was pertaining to the phone-tapping incident during his tenure as chief minister, he alleged that several CMs in the past had done it.

On whether the CBI would question him, he said that anyone can be questioned in connection with any case as per law. "Let them come. I am not worried about it as the CBI officials are free to question and investigate," he said.

The remarks came after Alok Kumar was raided by CBI sleuths on Thursday in connection with the phone-tapping case, in which phones of several bureaucrats and politicians were allegedly tapped illegally.

It can be recalled that the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government had ordered a probe into the phone tapping allegations in the third week of August. Prior to the order, JD(S) rebel legislator A H Vishwanath had accused the Kumaraswamy-led coalition government of tapping phones of more than 300 people.