Our govt has accorded top priority to development of Karnataka: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that ever since the BJP government came to power in 2014, the Centre has been increasing its grants to Karnataka for various developmental works.

"There was a time when people after forming government in Karnataka would take its money outside. Today, the country's money and resources are honestly directed towards Karnataka's development," the PM said after inaugurating the "Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava" two-day cultural event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Delhi Karnataka Sangha in New Delhi.

Emphasising that the development of Karnataka has been a top priority for the ruling BJP, the PM said that the state annually got Rs 11,000 crore between 2009 and 2014 when the Congress-led UPA was in power, which has now risen to Rs 30,000 crore under his government.

While the state received a total of only Rs 4,000 crore for railway projects in the five years preceding 2014, when he took the office, the amount in the latest budget alone is Rs 7,000 crore, the PM added.

For building highways, Rs 6,000 crore was spent in the state in the five years before he came to power, it is now Rs 5,000 crore annually for the last nine years, Modi added.

The face of Karnataka is changing rapidly due to fast paced development, he said adding that his government has worked for India's progress by taking along traditions as well as technology.

He also lauded Karnataka's contribution in nation-building and paid tributes to its leading figures in different walks of life.

The PM's statement on sanctioning more funds to the state has gained significance as the state is going to polls this year.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state is rich in natural resources, culture and technology and will play a big role in realising Modi's resolve of making India a $ 5 trillion economy.

Karnataka in the coming years will contribute a share of $ 1 trillion to the national economy, Bommi asserted.

He also invited Modi to the "Akhil Bharatiya Vishwa Kannada Sahitya Sammelana" that will be held next year in Davanagere district.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, Kannada Culture Minister Sunil Kumar, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi, Delhi Karnataka president C M Nagaraj and several religious leaders were also present at the event.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mahesh Joshi, who was supposed to attend the event, said he boycotted the programme as organisers refused his plea to sit on stage along with PM and other guests.