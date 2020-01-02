PM Modi arrives in Karnataka on two-day visit

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,,
  • Jan 02 2020, 14:45pm ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2020, 14:45pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, as Union Minister for chemicals and fertilizers Sadananda Gowda looks on, upon his arrival at a airport in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Modi is on a 2-day visit to Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at the Yelahanka air base by a special plane on a two-day visit to Karnataka to attend events in Tumakuru and Bengaluru.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Ministers D V Sadananda Gowda and Pralhad Joshi and state Revenue Minister R Ashoka were present to welcome Modi.

Yediyurappa greeted the Prime Minister by garlanding him and offering a shawl and adorned him with a Mysuru Peta (turban).

Later, Modi flew to Tumakuru to attend events at the Siddaganga Math apart from addressing a gathering and to present the Krishi Karman Award.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will visit the DRDO facility to dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation.

He will stay at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

On Friday, Modi will inaugurate the 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agriculture Science in Bengaluru.

