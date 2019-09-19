PM Modi denied appointment to BSY, alleges Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah has alleged that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was denied appointment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here on Friday.

Denying the appointment to @CMofKarnataka by @PMOIndia @narendramodi, even during post-flood emergency, is an insult to @BSYBJP & injustice to our state.

No one with self-respect will tolerate this.#InjusticeToKarnataka #InsultToCM — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 19, 2019

The allegation came after Yediyurappa's visit to Delhi, which was expected during the week was called off. Following the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said that the CM was scheduled to travel to Delhi earlier in the week and will likely fly to the national capital on Friday. However, sources in CMO say that the visit was likely cancelled as the CM is now scheduled to chair meetings in the city.

The former CM also took a dig at the BJP State government for releasing 'only Rs 1,500 cr' for flood relief and questioned whether bankruptcy prevented it from releasing more funds.

"The State government which estimated losses worth Rs 35,160 cr due to floods, has released only Rs 1,500 cr as relief - which is a grave injustice to the victims. @BSYBJP Is the State government bankrupt," he tweeted.

JD(S) also attacked Narendra Modi and took a dig at Yediyurappa for 'struggling' to meet the PM. "The nation has never seen a PM like @narendramodi who has neglected the State and has offered no help despite the dreadful floods.

The State has never seen a weak CM like @BSYBJP who is struggling to meet the PM who hails from the same party," JD(S) tweeted.