Prajwal takes oath as MP

Newly elected Lok Sabha member from Hassan Prajwal Revanna took oath as the member of the Lower House on Friday at 2.30 pm.

The JD(S) leader, earlier sought time to take oath on Friday at 2.30 pm considering it was an auspicious time. He took oath in Kannada.

His father, PWD Minister H D Revanna, his mother Bhavani Revanna, and few MLAs from Hassan district and other family members were present at the visitor's gallery.

Though his name was called earlier twice to take oath on June 17 and June 19, he was not present in the House. However, 27 out of 28 MPs from Karnataka took oath on June 17, the first day of the session.

Speaking to reporters, Prajwal said he couldn’t attend the first four days of the session as he was taking rest as per the advise of the doctor.

Commenting on his resignation, he said he had submitted his resignation to his grandfather H D Deve Gowda, who is also Janata Dal (Secular) supremo, so that he could contest from Hassan.

“My resignation is still with Deve Gowda. I was firm on my decision on resigning from the seat. However Deve Gowda rejected it,” he said.

Gowda’s family is known to believe in astrology and they consult astrologers before taking any major decision. Though first two days of the session were reserved for the new MPs to take oath, there is no bar on them to take oath later.