Pralhad Joshi rubbishes 'rumours' of Bommai's exit

All these discussions are just rumours and there is a need to stop such misinformation being spread, he said

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Dec 25 2021, 13:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 13:50 ist
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Saturday said there is no discussion at the central leadership to change the Karnataka leadership.

Speaking to media persons after participating in the cleanliness drive at Heggeri graveyard as part of the 98th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee here on Saturday, he said the central leaders are clear that the party will go to the 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai. 

Also read: 'No post is permanent': Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai triggers rumours of his exit

“Bommai is giving a good administration and has earned a good name for his governance. The central leadership, with whom I gave good rapport, are not discussing the change in leadership. All these discussions are just rumours and there is a need to stop such misinformation being spread,” he said.

