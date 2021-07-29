Ready to take any responsibility in Karnataka cabinet: K S Eshwarappa

Shivamogga Urban MLA and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa has said that he is ready to take any responsibility, including that of deputy chief minister or a minister's post given by the party high command but he would not lobby for it.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he also made it clear that personally, he has no ambition of becoming a deputy chief minister. "The leaders of Kuruba community and seers want me to become the deputy chief minister. Thus, I am also keen to accept the post if given by the party top brass", he said.

Referring to senior leader Jagadish Shettar's decision to remain out of the Cabinet, he said, he would not take such a decision under any circumstance. The Cabinet would be formed in a week, he said.

Eshwarappa said he is not averse to becoming a part of the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. "The party's Central leaders have instructed all state leaders on how the party must be strengthened to get a complete majority in the next assembly polls and how the Bommai-led government must function. So, we will abide by them," he said.

He said BJP did not get a complete majority even once though BJP came to power in Karnataka four times under the leadership of Yediyurappa. He exuded confidence that the BJP would come to power in Karnataka on its own with the efforts of workers in the next assembly polls.

When questioned on MLA Madhu Bangarappa's decision to embrace Congress by quitting JD(S), he said it would not make any impact on BJP in the district as it is still strong.