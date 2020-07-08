Ready to take on Hebbalkar in legal tussle says Ramesh Jarkiholi

Water Resources and District In-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that he was prepared to take on Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar in a legal tussle.

Speaking to reporters at the airport on his way to Mumbai to attend a meeting regarding water released during monsoon and water-sharing agreement talks to meet summer requirements on Wednesday, Jarkiholi said, everyone knows Hebbalkar and how she got elected.

"State is aware of how she got elected in the last assembly election and with whose support," he said.

During the inauguration of BJP Belagavi Rural Assembly Constituency office on Tuesday, Jarkiholi said the incumbent MLA was elected with his support when he was associated with the Congress.

Statement made on the BJP forum was not against anyone. We shall show our strength during the coming assembly election, he stated.

"If Hebbalkar has been saying that I have not helped her in the election, she should take oath before her family deity Veerbhadreshwar and I too am prepared to swear before our family deity in Kolhapur," he said.

He reiterated that the pressure cookers distributed by the Congress candidate were funded by him.

He also said that Hebbalkar had pleaded him to be made member of Belagavi Urban Development Authority.