Rebel MLAs on video: Won't attend session on Monday

Rebel legislators camping in Mumbai have reiterated that they will not attend the Assembly session on Monday. "Legislators who have won twice have been made ministers. The MLA who has won seven times has been ignored," Muniratna charged.

Rebel MLA Byrathi Basavaraj says the MLA's quit for self-respect and not money. He also accused coalition leaders of trying to defame them. Video by Special arrangement. pic.twitter.com/VPoqd70wIB — Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) July 21, 2019

"Why are leaders now saying that Ramalinga Reddy will be inducted as deputy chief minister? We are frustrated with the attitude of the leaders," he said.

"The coalition government has failed to meet the aspirations of the people. We have resigned against the misgovernance of it," says Rebel JD(S) legislator H Vishwanath. Video by Special arrangement.#DHPoliticalTheatre | #KarnatakaPolitics | pic.twitter.com/SpgLAXy6eL — Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) July 21, 2019

Muniratna, one of the rebel Congress legislator, said that none of the 13 MLAs would attend the session on Monday.

"All 13 MLA's are together and at our own will. Nobody has kept us at gunpoint," says rebel MLAs S T Somashekar.#DHPoliticalTheatre | #KarnatakaPolitics | pic.twitter.com/6fEogoCxde — Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) July 21, 2019

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s floor test that was scheduled to take place on July 18 has been pushed to July 22 after the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition resisted Governor Vajubhai R Vala’s orders twice on Friday. Accusing Vala of overreach, the Congress-JD(S) legislators had shouted “Go Back, Governor!” and dubbed him “BJP’s agent”.