Rebel MLAs on video: Won't attend session on Monday

Jagadish Angadi
Jagadish Angadi, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2019, 16:08pm ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2019, 17:01pm ist
Rebel Karnataka MLAs release fresh videos, say they won't come back no matter what. (Screen grab from DH File video)

Rebel legislators camping in Mumbai have reiterated that they will not attend the Assembly session on Monday. "Legislators who have won twice have been made ministers. The MLA who has won seven times has been ignored," Muniratna charged.

"Why are leaders now saying that Ramalinga Reddy will be inducted as deputy chief minister? We are frustrated with the attitude of the leaders," he said.

Muniratna, one of the rebel Congress legislator, said that none of the 13 MLAs would attend the session on Monday.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s floor test that was scheduled to take place on July 18 has been pushed to July 22 after the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition resisted Governor Vajubhai R Vala’s orders twice on Friday. Accusing Vala of overreach, the Congress-JD(S) legislators had shouted “Go Back, Governor!” and dubbed him “BJP’s agent”. 

 

 

