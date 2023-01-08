Republic Day parade: Rejection of Karnataka tableau kicks off a row

Karnataka Nodal Officer for Tableau C R Naveen on Sunday issued a clarification that the state did not get a chance to display its tableau as it had participated in previous years during the Republic Day parade.

In the past 13 years, this is the first time Karnataka’s proposals have been rejected by the Union government which has kicked up a row with the Opposition Congress launching a tirade against the ruling BJP on Twitter.

In a note, released by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Naveen stated that the union government had issued guidelines providing opportunity to the states that did not take part or took part least number of times during the last eight years.

“If the lists of states that took part in the previous year and the states selected this year are compared, it is evident that all the three prize-winning states in 2022 are not selected and even those states that took part last year are also not selected. Hence, Karnataka has not got the chance to take part in the Republic Day parade,” the note stated.

On Saturday, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah took to Twitter slamming Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the rejection of the state’s tableau by the Centre.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said, “It is unfortunate to know that Karnataka will not be participating in the Republic Day parade this year. Rejection of Karnataka’s tableaux reflects how serious Karnataka BJP is about upholding the pride of our state.”

A senior official told DH that Karnataka was perhaps the only state in the country to get a chance to display its tableau for 13 years in a row, which provided an opportunity to depict the state’s culture for over a

decade.

“In these years, it has won prizes for its theme. The state had won first prize for Shravanabelagola Gommateshwara statue tableau in 2005, four times it bagged second prize and three times it bagged third prize,” the official explained.