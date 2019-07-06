Resignation of 2 MLAs leaves party in a tizzy in Mysuru

The JD(S), which has a stronghold on the Mysuru region, feels the heat as two of its MLAs — A H Vishwanath and K C Narayanagowda — have tendered their resignation, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

While Vishwanath was elected from Hunsur Assembly segment in Mysuru district, Narayanagowda represents KR Pet segment in Mandya district.

The JD(S) has a stronghold on both Mandya and Mysuru districts. Out of 11 Assembly segments in Mysuru district and eight segments in Mandya, the JD(S) had won a total of 13 segments. While it won five seats in Mysuru district, it sweeped all eight segments in Mandya district in the 2018 Assembly election.

Vishwanath, a Kuruba community leader, has his own followers in both Hunsur and his erstwhile KR Nagar segments.

Vishwanath, who is in active politics since the early 1970s, was with the Congress till 2017 and joined the JD(S) in 2017, due to the neglect and ill-treatment by then chief minister Siddaramaiah. Vishwanath has contested nine elections. He has also served as minister, MP and MLA. He was elected as MLA from Hunsur in 2018 on a JD(S) ticket and served as JD(S) state president till recently.

Earlier, Vishwanath had blamed that Siddaramaiah, also JD(S)-Congress coalition coordination chairman, and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have failed to maintain coordination in the government.

Vishwanath was upset during the recent election to urban local bodies as his choice for candidates were not considered. He had accused Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh of neglecting him.

Similarly, Narayanagowda was upset with the coalition government and had expressed his displeasure over the government. He was absent in the Budget Session and there were allegations by Congress leaders that Narayanagowda received Rs 10 crore from the BJP as part of ‘Operation Lotus’.

Likely to join BJP

Both the leaders are likely to join the BJP. According to sources, Vishwanath would join the BJP to strengthen the political career of his son Amith V Devarahatti, also a Zilla Panchayat member. It has to be recalled that Vishwanath had met BJP MP, also prominent leader in the region, V Srinivas Prasad, several times after the Lok Sabha elections. But, he had claimed that it was a courtesy meeting.

Narayanagowda is likely to join the BJP, according to JD(S) leaders. However, a supporter claimed that Narayanagowda, who was in Mumbai, visited his house in KR Pet on Friday and said that he would never quit the JD(S). “Narayanagowda had said that JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda was like his father. He started politics from the JD(S) and his career will end in the JD(S),” the supporter said.

Narayanagowda shifts house

According to JD(S) workers, Narayanagowda has shifted a few items, such as furniture, from his house in KR Pet three days back. As a large number of JD(S) workers started visiting his house, following his resignation, the police have upped security to the house.