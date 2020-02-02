Resolve CAA controversy through talks: HDD

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has said that the controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act should be resolved peacefully through discussion.

Speaking to reporters in Halebeed on Saturday, Gowda said that the Act affects only Muslims but would also prove troublesome for the Hindus. “Opening fire on anti-CAA protesters is the not solution to the issue,” he said.

Deve Gowda said that during his tenure as prime minister a number of problems concerning Muslims were addressed. “But, in the run up to election, Rahul Gandhi described us ‘B’ team of BJP. This led to vote swing,” he added. When his comment was sought on the budget, the former prime minister said that he had not yet read the budget document.