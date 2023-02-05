RSS planning to install Joshi as CM, claims Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, on Sunday, kicked up a row by saying that RSS is trying to impose Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, a Brahmin leader, as the next chief minister of the state if the party wins the elections.

He made this statement in response to Joshi taking a swipe at the JD(S)’ Pancharatna Yatre, saying that a Navagraha Yatre should have been undertaken instead.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Pancharatna Yatre in Dasarahalli constituency here, Kumaraswamy said the RSS had held a meeting in New Delhi and it was decided to instal a Brahmin as next CM, along with eight deputies.

Kumaraswamy said he even had the list of deputy CM probables. He said the voters should not fall prey to the machinations of RSS.

“There are two types of Brahmins since the olden days. One type believes in dividing society and it even destroyed the famous Sringeri Sharada Peetha. Joshi belongs to that category. It did not even hesitate to kill Mahatma Gandhi. These (divisive) Brahmins have direct connections with Peshwas of Maharashtra,” he said.

He said Joshi does not belong to that category of Brahmins who believe in the principle of ‘Sarve Janah Sukhinah Bhavantu’ (may everyone be happy).

Reacting to this, BJP general secretary N Ravikumar said Joshi’s comment was based on the nine family members of Kumaraswamy who are into politics.

“Joshi had not used the term Navagraha, but had called the nine family members as Navaratnas (nine gems). What is wrong in Joshi calling it Navaratna Yatre?,” he said.

Ravikumar asserted that the RSS had no role in the assassination of Gandhi.

He said Brahmins from Maharashtra too were good Brahmins.

“Several Brahmins from Maharashtra like Balagangadhar Tilak, Veer Savarkar and Gopalkrishna Gokhale have fought for the country’s independence,” he said.