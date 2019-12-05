Ruckus near voting booth, MLA booked

The Bilikere police (Hunsur taluk) registered a suo motu complaint against 20 people including Anil Kumar, the Congress MLA from HD Kote on the charge of deterring a public servant from discharging his duty.

The MLA had come to his native village, Hosaramenahalli for casting vote. Soon after he came out of the polling booth after exercising his franchise, the MLA was mobbed up by supporters. Sunil Kumar, the police inspector on election duty, asked them to assemble 100 meters away from the booth. However, the supporters of the MLA took offence alleging that the police abused their leader in singular. Tension prevailed for a while as more than 200 people assembled there and began a protest.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mysuru district, P V Sneha arrived at the spot appealed the protesters to drop the stir. The MLA, however, demanded that the police officer should tender an apology. Later, Mysuru district Congress president B J Vijayakumar called Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah over phone and explained him about the incident. Siddaramaiah in turn spoke with the ASP, who promised the protesters that she would look into the issue and initiate action if the MLA lodges a complaint in writing.

However, the police registered a suto motu case against 20 persons including MLA Anil, DCC president Vijayakumar under Sections 353 (deterring public servant from discharging duty), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and Section 149, Deputy Superintendent of Police K S Sundar Raj said.