Sadananda Gowda need not worry about his political future: Pralhad Joshi

Joshi was reacting to Gowda's statement urging the party's top brass to counter speculation that 13 incumbent BJP MPs will not get ticket for LS polls

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2023, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 17:11 ist
Pralhad Joshi. Credit: DH File Photo

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that former Karnataka chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda need not be upset over media reports on his political future.

"Gowda is a senior politician and has served in several posts in the party as well as in the BJP-ruled governments. Such a senior leader need not get upset over media reports on his political future," Joshi told reporters in Delhi.

Joshi was reacting to Gowda's statement urging the party's top brass to counter speculation that 13 incumbent BJP MPs, including him, will not get party ticket for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year.

“Be it mainstream media or social media, they are free to carry whatever they want. For such news, senior leaders like Gowda should not have to worry. The party is always with Gowda,” Joshi said.

"The party is yet to take a decision on whom to give tickets in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year. There is still time to decide on candidates. The party top brass will decide on candidates and not the media," he said. 

Pralhad Joshi
D V Sadananda Gowda
Karnataka
India News

