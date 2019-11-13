SC upholds ex-Speaker's order disqualifying 17 MLAs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the then Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar's order on disqualification of 17 MLAs from Congress and JD(S) but set aside his direction to debar them from being legislators again during the current term of the Assembly, thus paving way for them to contest in the upcoming Karnataka elections.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari passed the judgement on petitions filed by the 14 disqualified MLAs from Congress and three from JD(S).

The court held that tendering of resignation would have no bearing on disqualification of MLAs. But it said that the Speaker does not have power to bar the disqualified MLAs from contesting elections.

The order comes as big relief for the disqualified MLAs, whose political career was cut short by the then Speaker who stripped them of membership and disentitled them to be a member of 15th Legislative Assembly.

They contended that the Speaker instead of accepting their resignation went ahead and disqualified them. They were aggrieved with the order of disqualification and particularly the order to debar them to be member of the 15th Legislative Assembly.

The bypolls on 15 Assembly seats are scheduled to be held on December 5 and all of the disqualified MLAs were keen to contest again. Their action in July had led to the fall of JD(S)-Congress government.

The court comprehensively dealt with the issue of maintainability of the petitions, issues of resignation and disqualification power of Speaker and gave some suggestions about necessary requirements of the law. It said the Speaker acted as a quasi-judicial authority and his orders would be subject to judicial review.

The bench also questioned the disqualified MLAs' directly approaching the Supreme Court, instead of approaching the high court.

"We don't appreciate the manner in which MLAs approached the court. We heard the case on merits in view of its importance. They should first approach the High Court, as it gives an extra judicial verdict," Justice Ramana, who read out excerpts of the judgement, said.

Reflecting on Indian Parliamentary democracy, the court said the obligation of maintaining morality was equally enjoined upon the government and the Opposition.

