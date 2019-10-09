Siddaramaiah gets upper hand at the cost of CWC role

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah gets upper hand in Karnataka at the cost of a national role as he is out of Congress Working Committee (CWC), on Wednesday. He loses a seat in Congress' top decision-making body.

It was decided by the party that Siddaramaiah will be the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly and S R Patil will be the leader of opposition in Legislative Council.

In a statement, Congress party said, "Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Siddaramaiah as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and Shri S.R. Patil as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council in Karnataka with immediate effect."

"The Party appreciates the contribution of Shri Siddaramaiah as member of the Congress Working Committee," the statement said.

"I am grateful to Hon. @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhiji for appointing me as Leader of Opposition of Ktaka Assembly & Leader of CLP. I am honoured by her faith in me. All @INCKarnataka leaders will work to strengthen the party in &expose the failures of @BJP4Karnataka govt." Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "I also thank @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhiji and former @INCIndia President Shri Rahul Gandhiji for having given me the opportunity to work as a member of CWC so far."

