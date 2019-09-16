Siddaramaiah slams Amit Shah for pushing Hindi

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for pushing Hindi saying that Hindi is also a language like the other 22 languages of the country. Siddaramaiah, while speaking to reporters, said Hindi must not be imposed and the examination conducted in Karnataka should have the option to write in Kannada.

Siddaramaiah urged pro-Kannada organisations to raise voice for it. "We don't have objection to learn Hindi but the language must not be imposed. Hindi is a language like Kannada and others. It has not been identified either as national or official language of the country," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah also denied commenting on JD(S) MLA G T Deve Gowda's remarks against his party leaders. Siddaramaiah said he will not comment on the internal matters of other parties. However, he said, Deve Gowda might be revealing the truth.