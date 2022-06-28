Siddaramaiah slams BJP govt for order correcting mistakes in textbooks

Hours after the BJP government issued an order to correct mistakes in the new school textbooks, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday called it “futile” and a “cover up”.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah maintained that withdrawing the new textbooks and retaining the old ones is the only solution.

“BJP is trying to make futile attempts to save itself from embarassment by rectifying a few mistakes in revised textbooks. There are more holes still wide open than those closed,” the Congress leader said.

Also read | Textbook row: Karnataka issues order rectifying errors

“BJP is trying to cover up their mistakes in the textbook revision by giving new statements everyday. The textbook revision committee was dissolved, then why should the textbooks revised by that committee not be withdrawn?” he asked.

The former chief minister pointed out that education experts have already listed out the mistakes made in the new textbooks. “But the government is displaying its audacity by justifying the revised textbooks,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government issued a correction order listing out at least eight errors that will be rectified through corrigendums sent to schools.

A majority of the errors rectified by the government are about objections and allegations raised by several people and organisations on Dr BR Ambedkar, Kuvempu, Basavanna and others.