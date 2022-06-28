Siddaramaiah slams BJP for textbook correction order

Siddaramaiah slams BJP govt for order correcting mistakes in textbooks

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah maintained that withdrawing the new textbooks and retaining the old ones is the only solution

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 28 2022, 02:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 02:30 ist
Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Hours after the BJP government issued an order to correct mistakes in the new school textbooks, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday called it “futile” and a “cover up”. 

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah maintained that withdrawing the new textbooks and retaining the old ones is the only solution.  

“BJP is trying to make futile attempts to save itself from embarassment by rectifying a few mistakes in revised textbooks. There are more holes still wide open than those closed,” the Congress leader said. 

Also read | Textbook row: Karnataka issues order rectifying errors

“BJP is trying to cover up their mistakes in the textbook revision by giving new statements everyday. The textbook revision committee was dissolved, then why should the textbooks revised by that committee not be withdrawn?” he asked. 

The former chief minister pointed out that education experts have already listed out the mistakes made in the new textbooks. “But the government is displaying its audacity by justifying the revised textbooks,” he said. 

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government issued a correction order listing out at least eight errors that will be rectified through corrigendums sent to schools. 

A majority of the errors rectified by the government are about objections and allegations raised by several people and organisations on Dr BR Ambedkar, Kuvempu, Basavanna and others.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Textbook row
textbook revision committee
Karnataka
Congress
Siddaramaiah
BJP

What's Brewing

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

 