Siddaramaiah terms Bommai a 'rubber stamp' CM

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday said Basavaraj Bommai is nothing but a "rubber stamp chief minister".

"We did not call him a rubber stamp, but Bommai himself is saying that he is not a rubber stamp. This clearly shows that he is a rubber-stamp chief minister," Siddaramaiah said.

When people are in trouble due to the flood situation, BJP leaders are engaged in lobbying for ministerial berths. They are betraying the people. This government is without ministers to supervise flood relief works. Bommai visited rain-hit areas in Uttara Kannada districts just for namesake, he noted.

Though the chief minister is changed, corruption in the BJP government would continue. As the government has gone bankrupt, Bommai should get funds from the Union Government, which the State should get rightfully, Siddaramaiah added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar charged that the BJP government has failed to provide compensation for flood-affected people since 2019.