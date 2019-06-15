Sumalatha offers Tulabharam Seva at Nuggikeri

Actor-turned-politician and Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Saturday offered Tulabharam Seva along with her son Abhishek, at famous Hanuman Temple at Nuggikeri in Dharwad.

Sugar and ghee of the weight of the both were offered to the deity, through Tulabharam. A fan of rebel star Ambareesh organised the ritual.

Sumalata also visited a cinema hall where 'Amar' film starring Abhishek is screened.

Shortly, Sumalata will interact with students at the KLETU in Hubballi.

She will visit a theatre screening 'Amar' film, and she will garland Kittur Channamma statue. A bike rally is also organised.

Film producer Rockline Venkatesh, actor Doddanna and others are accompanying her.