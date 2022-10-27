Three groups created in Congress after Kharge became AICC President: Ibrahim

After Mallikarjun Kharge became the President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), three groups were created in the state Congress party, said JD(S) State President C M Ibrahim.

Speaking to the media persons in Hubballi, Ibrahim said when Kharge was Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, he managed to win 80 seats, but now there is no need to expect changes. “Kharge will work as a puppet of others in the top position of the grand old party,” he said.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not help his party. There is no motto behind the yatra, thousands of people joining the yatra will not help their party. On the lines of Bharat Jodo Yatra, even BJP has been organising Janasankalpa Samavesh and they have not done anything for the people,” he alleged.

JD(S) has been organising Pancharatna programmes, which is aiming to bring various schemes in education, health, irrigation and other sectors. “I am confident that after seeing our programmes, people will support our party,” he said.

Comparing MLC Basavaraj Horatti to an orphan, Ibrahim said, after joining the BJP, Horatti became an orphan baby and he was not given the Legislative Assembly Speaker post. “If he quits BJP and joins JD(S), he will be respected again like earlier,” he mocked.

'KSE behind Shivamogga incidents'

BJP leader K S Eshwarappa is in fear of losing the next Assembly polls, therefore murders and violence have been taking place in Shivamogga. If he is kept under control, everything will be smooth in that city, alleged Ibrahim.

Eshwarappa is indirectly the reason behind the ongoing incidents in Shivamogga. When B S Yediyurappa was Chief Minister, nothing happened in Shivamogga. Yediyurappa or his son MP B Y Raghavendra speaks, violence will not take place, if Eshwarappa speaks violence will be taking place as the elections are nearing, he alleged.